Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,465 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,173 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,465 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.5% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $67,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $179.64. 10,043,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,171,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $183.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.59.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,260 shares of company stock worth $7,429,728 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.36.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

