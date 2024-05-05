ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,554 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 885 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,006,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $14.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $579.34. 3,307,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,712. The company has a fifty day moving average of $602.57 and a 200 day moving average of $526.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.95 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,833 shares of company stock valued at $88,270,051. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.