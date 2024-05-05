Blue Fin Capital Inc. Acquires 2,019 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.5% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,469,000. W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,604 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at $15,853,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,257,876 shares of company stock valued at $613,168,252 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $10.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $451.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,489,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,698,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.85 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $490.72 and a 200-day moving average of $408.34.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.