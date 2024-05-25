Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 6,053 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of State Street by 54.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,687,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $75.39. 1,310,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $79.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

