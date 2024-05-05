Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion. Vontier also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.67-$0.71 EPS.

NYSE VNT traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 759,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. Vontier has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Bank of America raised Vontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus upped their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

