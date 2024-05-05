AJOVista LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded up $39.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,278.11. 2,489,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,308.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,147.78. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

