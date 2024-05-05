AJOVista LLC Takes Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 1.5% of AJOVista LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $3.42 on Friday, reaching $54.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,094,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Read Our Latest Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.