AJOVista LLC Takes Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 1.5% of AJOVista LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $3.42 on Friday, reaching $54.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,094,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $66.15.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
