WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.81.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WHF opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a market cap of $297.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1,130.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

