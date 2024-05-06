CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$160.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$165.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on CGI from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CGI from C$166.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on CGI from C$164.00 to C$162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$161.27.

Get CGI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CGI

CGI Stock Up 1.6 %

About CGI

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$141.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$149.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$145.04. CGI has a one year low of C$127.73 and a one year high of C$160.40.

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.