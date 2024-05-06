Seatrium (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 8th

Posted by on May 6th, 2024

Shares of Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMFFree Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 8th.

Seatrium Stock Performance

SMBMF stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. Seatrium has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

About Seatrium

(Get Free Report)

Seatrium Limited provides engineering solutions to the offshore, marine, and energy industries. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, Gravifloat, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, TLPs, SPARs, and SSP solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seatrium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seatrium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.