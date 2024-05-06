Seatrium (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 8th

Shares of Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 8th.
Seatrium Stock Performance
SMBMF stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. Seatrium has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.
