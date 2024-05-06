Globavend Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:GVH) Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 6th

Globavend’s (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 6th. Globavend had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 8th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Globavend’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Globavend Trading Up 13.6 %
Shares of Globavend stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.21. Globavend has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $5.50.
Globavend Company Profile
