Globavend Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:GVH) Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 6th

Globavend’s (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 6th. Globavend had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 8th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Globavend’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Globavend Trading Up 13.6 %

Shares of Globavend stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.21. Globavend has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $5.50.

Globavend Company Profile

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery.

