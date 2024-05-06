GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has set its Q1 guidance at $0.18-0.28 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GFS stock opened at $49.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $68.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of research analysts have commented on GFS shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.46.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

