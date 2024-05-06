AI Transportation Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AITRU)

AI Transportation Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AITRU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 7th. AI Transportation Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 9th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of AI Transportation Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

AI Transportation Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AITRU opened at $10.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42. AI Transportation Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

Get AI Transportation Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AI Transportation Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AITRU. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AI Transportation Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AI Transportation Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,423,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AI Transportation Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in AI Transportation Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,944,000.

AI Transportation Acquisition Company Profile

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.