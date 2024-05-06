StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of VALU opened at $37.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $357.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.80. Value Line has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Value Line’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALU. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Value Line during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

