StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Value Line Price Performance
Shares of VALU opened at $37.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $357.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.80. Value Line has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.
Value Line Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALU. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Value Line during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Value Line Company Profile
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Value Line
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.