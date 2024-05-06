Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.44.

Cameco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$66.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 79.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$61.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$35.65 and a 12-month high of C$72.37.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of C$844.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.5829133 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total value of C$1,440,350.10. In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total transaction of C$1,440,350.10. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total value of C$675,478.41. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,694 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,228. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

