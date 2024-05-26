Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$22.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AYA. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$14.36 on Wednesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$6.58 and a 1 year high of C$15.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,436.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.09.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$15.07 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.0963569 EPS for the current year.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

