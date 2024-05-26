ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.51.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 8.4 %

ZIM stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. Research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 231,955 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 160,397 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 151,102 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 99,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

