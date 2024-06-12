Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,007,000 after purchasing an additional 766,666 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,162,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,546 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,681,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after purchasing an additional 406,563 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,475,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,167,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,849,000 after purchasing an additional 322,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

