Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,766,000. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,090,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after acquiring an additional 756,425 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,642,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,893,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.00. Capri has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capri will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

