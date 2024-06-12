Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Receives $30.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Quanterix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Quanterix by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $694.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.72 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 28.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

