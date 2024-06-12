Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

OCUL stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.29, a current ratio of 21.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $777.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $11.31.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 192.61% and a negative return on equity of 76.64%. The business had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,029 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at about $65,055,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,653,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,544,000 after purchasing an additional 583,138 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $20,071,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after buying an additional 381,810 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.