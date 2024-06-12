Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Napco Security Technologies

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,406,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,145,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NSSC opened at $49.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.61. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $52.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.