Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.43.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NSSC opened at $49.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.61. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $52.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01.
Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
