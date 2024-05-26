CIBC Boosts Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$6.00

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$5.14 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$1.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -514.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of C$68.76 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.0341241 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 41,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$215,905.14. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.