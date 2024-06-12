Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.22.

AFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$86.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

AFN stock opened at C$51.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$983.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.37. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$45.96 and a 52 week high of C$64.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.90.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$314.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$360.57 million. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 6.069281 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

