Analysts Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) PT at C$6.42

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.65. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.61 and a 1-year high of C$8.68.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$163.30 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0911973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.71%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

