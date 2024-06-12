Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

ASH opened at $101.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average of $91.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. Ashland has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ashland will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 429,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,727,000 after acquiring an additional 106,417 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,966,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 400.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

