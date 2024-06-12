Brokerages Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) PT at GBX 588.29

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 572 ($7.28).

Several research firms recently commented on BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 585 ($7.45) to GBX 471 ($6.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.84) to GBX 525 ($6.69) in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.40) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

BME stock opened at GBX 480.20 ($6.11) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 526.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 538.59. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 478.50 ($6.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.87). The company has a market cap of £4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,385.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

In other news, insider Hounaïda Lasry bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($44,568.95). Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

