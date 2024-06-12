IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

IBEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

IBEX stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.73. IBEX has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter. IBEX had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Resource Group International Ltd bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth about $103,964,000. Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,842,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IBEX by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 282,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 218,679 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in IBEX by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 214,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IBEX by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 128,850 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

