Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “N/A” by Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “N/A” by the zero ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSZ. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FSZ

Insider Transactions at Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total transaction of C$485,432.64. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$6.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$585.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$8.75.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$168.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.30 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.0296736 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.70%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.76%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.