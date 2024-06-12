Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.82.

J has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $139.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $114.09 and a one year high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.82 and a 200 day moving average of $139.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,503,195. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.