The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NAPA opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.27.

In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at $965,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,406.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $116,000.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

