The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 135.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Toro by 1,204.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 2,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC opened at $95.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toro has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $106.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

