MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLNK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

MeridianLink Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MeridianLink will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

