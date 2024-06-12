Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Receives $16.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

SPIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Spire Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Spire Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SPIR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

Spire Global Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPIR opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.97.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.08 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 66.72% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Spire Global will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Spire Global

(Get Free Report

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.