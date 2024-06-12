AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th.

AeroVironment stock opened at $211.35 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $213.46. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,106,000 after buying an additional 287,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,082,000 after buying an additional 209,359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after buying an additional 166,615 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,287,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after buying an additional 144,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

