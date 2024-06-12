Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$247.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on IFC shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$226.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$225.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$217.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$188.22 and a 52 week high of C$237.25. The firm has a market cap of C$40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. In other news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.09, for a total value of C$2,280,886.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total transaction of C$501,861.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,938. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

