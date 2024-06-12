Stephen Bohanon Sells 22,171 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $595,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,965,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Bohanon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $356,817.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Stephen Bohanon sold 29,052 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $668,777.04.

Alkami Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at about $37,178,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $20,694,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 3,727.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 854,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 832,059 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,488,000 after purchasing an additional 632,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,484,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

ALKT has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

