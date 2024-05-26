Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $180.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
