Wells Fargo & Company Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$66.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$62.42.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SU

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU opened at C$55.06 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$37.09 and a 1 year high of C$56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.09.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.9972527 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.