Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.78.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.3 %

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Shares of OR opened at C$22.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.20. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$15.42 and a 12 month high of C$23.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -76.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -82.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,800.00. In related news, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.08, for a total value of C$432,864.04. Also, Director David Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.98 per share, with a total value of C$189,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,884 shares of company stock worth $2,016,499. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.