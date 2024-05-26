Desjardins Boosts Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$37.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

HRX has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Stock Up 0.4 %

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Shares of TSE:HRX opened at C$23.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60. The firm has a market cap of C$777.32 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of C$13.09 and a 12 month high of C$23.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.28.

(Get Free Report)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.