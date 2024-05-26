Desjardins Boosts Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$37.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
HRX has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
