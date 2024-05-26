Scotiabank Boosts MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to $14.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of MAG Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.88.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $13.35 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 7.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,981,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,603,000 after purchasing an additional 696,140 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 642,494 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 6.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,517,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 153,274 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the first quarter worth $22,518,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 8.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,465,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

