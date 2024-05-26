AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of AngioDynamics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

AngioDynamics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ANGO opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $247.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.67. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 60.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AngioDynamics

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 539,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 403,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 31,480 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter valued at about $2,630,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the third quarter worth about $1,373,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 62.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 713,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 274,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

