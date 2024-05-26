4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Given “Not Rated” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,365 ($93.61) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Wednesday.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FOUR

4imprint Group Price Performance

4imprint Group Increases Dividend

Shares of FOUR stock opened at GBX 6,180 ($78.55) on Wednesday. 4imprint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,075 ($51.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,780 ($86.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,722.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,278.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,417.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,400.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,210 ($78.93), for a total value of £316,585.80 ($402,371.38). 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

4imprint Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.