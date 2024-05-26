IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMG. National Bankshares lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.03.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$5.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.98. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.71 and a one year high of C$6.24.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

