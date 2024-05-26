The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 35.5% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $3,197,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 109.1% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

