TD Cowen Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $270.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $210.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices stock opened at $232.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.66. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $241.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

