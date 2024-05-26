Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Lowered to $119.00 at Citigroup

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.60.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $180.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,384 shares of company stock worth $3,653,916 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 634.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 257,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

