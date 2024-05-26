Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 350

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 315 ($4.00) to GBX 350 ($4.45) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.94) price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.58) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.81) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.00) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 322.50 ($4.10).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance
Marks and Spencer Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.