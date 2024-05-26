Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 350

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 315 ($4.00) to GBX 350 ($4.45) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.94) price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.58) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.81) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.00) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 322.50 ($4.10).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Marks and Spencer Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 299.20 ($3.80) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 262.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 256.68. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 177.40 ($2.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.02 ($3.81). The company has a market cap of £6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,424.76, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

About Marks and Spencer Group

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.