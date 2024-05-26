Truist Financial Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $275.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $222.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $232.51 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $241.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.67 and a 200-day moving average of $193.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 588.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 80,522 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,890 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.